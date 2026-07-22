FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Marlins-Astros, Sun-Fever, MLB on Wednesday

There are 17 MLB games on Wednesday, and sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5 or more for five days. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

Just before the All-Star break, the Miami Marlins were one of the hottest teams in baseball and appeared to be in the mix for a wild card spot. Now, they've lost eight in a row and have lost substantial ground in the NL East, though they remain in wild card contention thanks to a large contingent of middling teams. They'll take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Astros have won two in a row and are quietly keeping pace with the Mariners and Rangers in the AL West. Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.89 ERA) takes the mound for Miami while Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.03 ERA) gets the call for Houston. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has these teams going Over 8 runs in 58% of simulations.

Caitlin Clark is listed as probable for Wednesday's game, and she recently silenced a lot of critics with a historic 45-point, 10-assist performance in a win over the Seattle Storm. The Fever have won two in a row and three of their last four as they try to move up the standings ahead of the All-Star break. The Sun are at the bottom of the WNBA standings, but they have won two of their last three games. At FanDuel, Indiana is a 10.5-point favorite and the total is 178.5. Bet on Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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