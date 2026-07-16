FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for Mets-Phillies, World Cup, Open Championship Thursday

The latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. The 2026 World Cup final and third place matchups are set for the weekend, but sports fans can take in Mets vs. Phillies and WNBA games on Thursday. Click here sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

There's just one game on the docket as MLB returns from the All-Star break with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies squaring off. These two teams were both expected to contend in the NL but the Mets are in the NL East cellar while the Phillies have made a nice surge to try to catch the division-leading Braves. Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA) gets the nod for New York while Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA) takes the hill for Philadelphia. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Phillies winning in 54% of simulations.

Behind star Paige Bueckers and forward Jessica Shepard, the Dallas Wings have won five games in a row heading into Thursday's clash with the New York Liberty, who have dropped their last three contests. Satou Sabally remains sidelined for New York but Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu should all be on the floor. The Wings are slight 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and the total is set at 177.5 Bet on Mets-Phillies, WNBA and more at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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