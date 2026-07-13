FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for MLB Home Run Derby, World Cup semifinals on Monday

MLB's Home Run Derby takes center stage on Monday, and new bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5 for five days. There's also a pair of WNBA contests and the 2026 World Cup's semifinals begin Tuesday. Click here sign up at FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

Some of baseball's biggest sluggers will face off in Philadelphia at the Home Run Derby on Monday. The field is headlined by Phillies Kyle Schwarber (+320) and Bryce Harper (+800), along with the Rays' Junior Caminero (+390) and White Sox's Munetaka Murakami (+500). Schwarber currently leads the league with 32 home runs. The derby participant closest to him in homers this season is the Yankees' Ben Rice (+1000). Harper previously won the competition in 2018. Per CBS Sports research, 11 of 15 Derby winners since 2010 have been a top-3 favorite. Bet on the Home Run Derby, the MLB All-Star Game and more baseball at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Tuesday afternoon brings one of the biggest soccer matches in years as Kylian Mbappe and France take on Lamine Yamal and Spain in a World Cup semifinal. France's attack has been spectacular at this tournament with Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise leading the charge. Spain hasn't been as spectacular in front of goal, but the Spanish defense has also allowed just one goal over the duration of the event. The winner will advance to the final and face either Argentina or England. France is -152 to advance while Spain is +132. Bet on the World Cup at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

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