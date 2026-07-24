FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for MLB, WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Baseball fans can rejoice with 15 games on the schedule for Friday as the MLB trade deadline nears. There's also the WNBA Skills Challenge ahead of Saturday's All-Star Game. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Friday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the New York Mets on Friday in what many predicted would be a matchup of World Series contenders. The Dodgers have largely taken care of business and will look to add more talent at the deadline, while the Mets have sputtered mightily and will likely be sellers. Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.98 ERA) will take the mound for L.A. while Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.74 ERA) gets the call for the Mets. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has these teams scoring Over 9 runs in 60.4% of simulations.

There's been some controversy over who declined Skills Challenge invites for WNBA All-Star weekend but we will see some former legends like Elena Della Donne, Rebekkah Brunson and Lauren Jackson in the Shooting Stars contest, along with current WNBA players Jessica Shepard and Flau'jae Johnson. No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd headlines the 3-point shootout challenge. Bet on MLB and WNBA All-Star Weekend at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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