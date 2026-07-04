FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Morocco-Canada, France-Paraguay, 2026 World Cup

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens with a $5+ wager. The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 begins on Saturday with a pair of matches, Canada vs. Morocco at 1 p.m. and France vs. Paraguay at 5. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

Canada vs. Morocco betting preview

The Round of 32 began with a huge moment for Canada when they won their first-ever World Cup knockout match. Their reward is a date with Morocco, who were semifinalists at the 2022 tournament and were awarded the 2025 African Cup of Nations title. Coach Jesse Marsch has helped turn Canada into a respectable side and may now have star defender Alphonso Davies ready to start after a bumpy recovery from injuries. But Morocco looks even better than they were in 2022, especially with the emergence of attacker Ismael Saibari and 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. With a dramatic win over the Netherlands providing confidence, Morocco are poised to make another deep run. Morocco is a -310 favorite to advance, with Canada at +240. Three SportsLine experts are backing Morocco to win. Click here to get started at FanDuel and bet on the World Cup:

France vs. Paraguay betting preview

Paraguay's upset of Germany is one of the best stories to come out of this World Cup -- as long as you aren't a Germany supporter. But can Paraguay pull off an even bigger upset against France, the presumptive favorites to win the Cup? It will be hard. Les Blues have elite attacking talent in spades, including Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winnner Ousmane Dembele. Germany was dysfunctional even before they ran into Paraguay, and the discontent was so strong that manager Julian Nagelsmann is now out of a job. Paraguay will put up a fight, but this could be too tall a task. France is a heavy -1800 favorite to advance. Brandt Sutton is on the Over. Bet on France vs. Paraguay and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools for users to game responsibly, such as taking timeouts and setting deposit limits. FanDuel also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources available on its platforms for those who need more assistance.