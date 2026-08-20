The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you wager $5+ for five days. Sports fans looking to get into sports betting on Thursday have two NFL preseason games to take in, along with a nine-game MLB schedule and three WNBA contests. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at FanDuel, the Raiders are 1.5-point underdogs against the Houston Texans. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and that means plenty of starters will take the field, even if its just for a series or two. Fans will get a glimpse of Brock Purdy and Justin Herbert on Thursday, while the Las Vegas Raiders will lean heavily No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Kirk Cousins and the rest of the starters may suit up but Mendoza should take most of the snaps. Las Vegas is a 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel against the Houston Texans, while the San Francisco 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans were originally going to play their starters but decided against it after the results of joint practices.

The New York Yankees have won three in a row and they'll be looking to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday when they send ace Gerrit Cole (6-6, 3.22 ERA) to the mound. The Orioles, who are trying to keep their position in the wild card race despite selling at the trade deadline, give the nod to Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.65 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Orioles covering the run line in 67% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Thursday's NFL preseason, MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools, such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel provides contact information for helplines and other resources on their platforms for users who require additional assistance.