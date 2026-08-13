FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for NFL preseason Week 1, Field of Dreams Game Thursday

If you're starting your sports betting journey on Thursday, you can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when you wager $5+ for five days. Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting and WNBA betting can target the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday between the Twins and Phillies, while those anxiously waiting to get back into NFL betting can bet on NFL preseason Week 1 games. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

There are six preseason games taking place on the gridiron on Thursday, highlighted by two iconic franchises facing off when the Green Bay Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are back as a QB-coach duo, but it's for the Steelers this time. Rodgers is not expected to suit up for this game, but Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will get some snaps, according to the team. The Steelers are trying to get back to the postseason with McCarthy at the helm, while the Packers hope to make noise after blowing a lead against the Bears in last year's playoffs. The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total is 40.5.

One of the biggest series in MLB starts on Thursday with the Milwaukee Brewers facing the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers have the best record in baseball, but they looked completely overwhelmed in last year's playoff matchup against the Dodgers. Los Angeles had a bad slump recently but has won four of its last five games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee covering the run line in 70% of simulations. Bet on Thursday's NFL preseason and MLB games at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel believes in responsible gaming and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts in order to game responsibly. FanDuel provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.