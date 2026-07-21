FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Padres-Braves, Orioles-Red Sox, MLB on Tuesday

Sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Tuesday, including plenty of high-profile series like Dodgers-Phillies, Padres-Braves and Orioles-Red Sox. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Braves have won two in a row as they try to create some separation atop the NL East, while the Padres look to get out of a funk as they've played .500 baseball over the last 10 games. Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.36 ERA) will take the mound for San Diego, and he has not made it past the fifth inning in any of his past three starts. It'll be Reynaldo Lopez (4-2, 3.50 ERA) going for Atlanta. The Braves win in 60% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Will the Red Sox ever lose again? Boston has won 14 games in a row heading into Tuesday's showdown against the Orioles, and now sits 1.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for the final AL wild card spot. Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA) will get the nod for the Red Sox on Tuesday, while the Orioles will roll with Kyle Bradish (6-9, 3.61 ERA). The SportsLine model sees value on Baltimore as the Orioles win in 44% of simulations, but there is a possibility this game gets rained out or delayed due to storms in the Northeast. Bet on Tuesday's MLB games at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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