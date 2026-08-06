FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Panthers vs. Cardinals, NFL Hall of Fame Game

Sports fans who claim the latest FanDuel promo code can get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days at one of the best sports betting apps. The Panthers and Cardinals will face off in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite in FanDuel's NFL odds, and the over/under for points is 34.5. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck is set to start for the Cardinals, while Kenny Pickett will start for the Panthers. Thursday also features 11 MLB games, three in the WNBA, and numerous other sports betting options. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Thursday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting apps, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

It won't look quite like a regular season game with most starters expected to sit out the Hall of Fame Game, but Panthers vs. Cardinals will still draw a ton of attention after a long summer without football. Cardinals fans are likely looking forward to getting a peek at quarterback Carson Beck. Arizona's third-round pick, who led Miami to the national title game last season, will start as expected. Jacoby Brissett and backup Gardner Minshew will be observers on Thursday. Kenny Pickett will call the shots for the Panthers to start things off. The Panthers are 1-5 in the preseason under coach Dave Canales, while new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur should be looking for a positive start. Carolina is a -124 favorite, with Arizona at +106. "First-year head coaches like to establish a winning culture out of the gate," SportsLine expert Matt Severance says, and he likes the Cards to cover the spread.

In MLB, the White Sox and Red Sox wrap up their three-game set with Boston looking to stay on fire and finish off the sweep. The Red Sox are 25-3 in their past 28 games, but they're still in third place behind the Yankees and first-place Rays in the AL East. Right-hander Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.06 ERA) will make his first start for Chicago after coming over from Seattle at the trade deadline. The Red Sox will send lefty Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15) out to oppose him. Boston is a heavy -180 home favorite, with Chicago at +166 and the over/under at 9. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has slight value on Under 9 runs, as that hits in 55.1% of its simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers resources to its users to help them maintain healthy habits. Bettors can take advantage of tools like deposit limits, betting spend limits and self-exclusion measures. If you or someone you know has a problem, contact 1-800-RESET.