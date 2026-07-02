FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Portugal-Croatia, Switzerland-Algeria, World Cup

The 2026 World Cup Knockout Round has been quite a spectacle, and anyone interested in can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens with a $5+ wager on Thursday's remaining matches. The action continues when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Luka Modric's Croatia in a battle of veteran sides at 7 p.m. ET, and it concludes with Switzerland vs. Algeria in the nightcap at 11 p.m. ET. Get started at FanDuel to obtain your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets:

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Thursday World Cup betting preview

Portugal vs. Croatia betting preview

Two of world football's all-time greats face off Thursday when Ronaldo and Modric look for one more notable run at the World Cup. The 41-year-old Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in soccer history, while Modric, 40, helped lead the Checkered Ones to the World Cup final in 2018 (where they lost to France) and the semifinals in 2022. Portugal have reached the Round of 16 and quarterfinals in their past two appearances. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Portugal on the money line. The Croatians are a solid team, Green says, but "they tend to struggle against elite opposition these days." Portugal crushed Uzbekistan 5-0 but drew with DR Congo and Colombia, while the Croats lost 4-2 to England before getting tight victories against Panama and Ghana in the group stage. Portugal is -310 to advance, with Croatia at +235. Wager on Portugal-Croatia and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

Switzerland vs. Algeria betting preview

The Swiss have to like their chances against an Algeria side whose only victory in the group stage came against Jordan. The Africans also lost 3-0 to Argentina and played a wild 3-3 draw with Austria. Meanwhile, Switzerland bounced back after a 1-1 draw with Qatar in the opener to cruise past Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss had a 7-3 edge in goals in the group stage, while Algeria were outscored 7-5. Algeria's only loss before the World Cup, dating to the start of 2025, came in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, a 2-1 setback to Nigeria. They are 15-5-2 over that span, while the Swiss are 7-5-1 since the start of 2025. Three of SportsLine's top experts are backing Switzerland on the money line. Switzerland is -230 to advance and -105 to win in regulation. Martin Green says Switzerland "should have too much quality for Algeria, who finished third in their group." Matt Severance points out that Algeria have never won a World Cup match against a European opponent (0-4-5). Sign up now to wager on Switzerland-Algeria and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

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