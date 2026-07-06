FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Portugal-Spain, USA-Belgium, World Cup on Monday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5 per day for five days. The 2026 World Cup's Round of 16 continues with two matches on Monday, as Lamine Yamal and Spain take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Folarin Balogun and the United States versus Romelu Lukaku and Belgium at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for for FanDuel here and get your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets on Monday:

For more information, read our FanDuel promo code review page to see the offer's terms and conditions.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This offer from FanDuel does not require a specific code. Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Spain vs. Portugal World Cup betting preview

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Sunday that this will be his final World Cup, which means the 41-year-old could have his swan song on Monday when he faces a Spain team that still hasn't allowed a goal. For all of Spain's occasional misfires on attack, the Spanish defense has been exceptionally strong. La Furia Roja also have a now fully fit Lamine Yamal in attack, a factor that helped fuel the 3-0 blowout of Austria in the Round of 32. Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 to get here, with Ronaldo scoring a penalty in the process. The superstar has still never scored a goal from open play in a World Cup knockout game, though. Spain is a -220 favorite to advance. SportsLine's Matt Severance is backing Spain to win. Bet on Spain-Portugal, USA-Belgium and all 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

USA vs. Belgium World Cup betting preview

The soccer world got shocking news over the weekend when star American striker Folarin Balogun was made eligible to play in this match despite being shown a red card in the win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, which normally would have rendered him suspended for this match. Belgian leadership have demanded answers, but for now it looks like Balogun will suit up and be in the lineup. His inclusion is a huge win for the Americans, who will now have their top scorer at the tournamernt available. Belgium have shown resolve, though, as they came back from a 2-0 deficit to dispatch Senegal in the Round of 32. USA is a -124 favorite to advance. Severance is backing the USMNT. Bet on the 2026 World Cup and more at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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