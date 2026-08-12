FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Lynx-Fire, MLB on Wednesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Of the 15 games on Wednesday's MLB schedule, nine will take place in the evening, while there are also three WNBA contests on the docket, headlined by the league-leading Minnesota Lynx facing the Portland Fire. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Boston Red Sox, one of the hottest teams in the league since the All-Star break, may have finally slowed down. Boston has lost four in a row heading into Wednesday's showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are trying to get back into the wild card picture. Toronto is 2.5 games back of the third wild card spot. Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.32 ERA) will take the bump for the Red Sox, while Toronto counters with Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.24 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes Toronto on the run line as Blue Jays +1.5 hits in 68% of simulations.

Minnesota has already clinched a playoff spot, thanks in large part to standout rookie Olivia Miles. Miles is averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Lynx, who also recently welcomed back Napheesa Collier. The Lynx will go for their third win in a row on Wednesday when they take on the Fire, who have struggled in their first year as a franchise. Portland is on a two-game winning streak at the moment but has lost six of its last 10 games. The Lynx are 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total comes in at 185.5. Bet on Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

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