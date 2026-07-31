FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Red Sox-Dodgers, Fever-Fire, MLB betting Friday

Sports fans looking to wager on MLB, WNBA and more contests on Friday, July 31 should claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. There are 15 MLB contests on Friday and three WNBA games. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Friday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.02 ERA) gets the nod for the Red Sox on Friday as they begin a three-game series with the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox have surged into a wild card spot, winning seven of their last 10 games. Los Angeles will give the ball to Edgardo Henriquez (4-1, 2.79 ERA), who is expected to serve as an opener. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has L.A. winning in 71% of simulations.

The Indiana Fever have won four games in a row heading into Friday's showdown with the Portland Fire, who have dropped their last three contests. Caitlin Clark is officially listed as probable due to a lingering back issue, but she's looked more like herself lately. She's coming off a 32-point game in a win over the Seattle Storm, and has averaged 30.3 points per game over her last four games. The Fever are 8.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total is set at 188.5. Bet on Red Sox-Dodgers, Fever-Fire and more at FanDuel on Friday to get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, including taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts. Users looking for additional assistance can find contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and more resources on FanDuel's platforms.