FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB, WNBA on Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Sunday, along with four WNBA games. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox as they go for the three-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in prime time. The Red Sox have been one of the big stories of the middle portion of the season, winning 15 games in a row to climb from a sub-.500 record to a wild card spot in the AL. Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA) gets the call for L.A. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Dodgers to win, as they do so as money line favorites in 63% of its simulations.

After finishing 23-21 in their first season as an expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries are thinking big in Year 2. They are near the top of the league standings, and while they've lost two in a row, they have a great opportunity to right the ship against the Toronto Tempo on Sunday, Toronto, an expansion team this year, has lost five games in a row. Golden State is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds at FanDuel, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 165.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Sunday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel, and users can access plenty of responsible gaming tools like using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits. FanDuel provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users who require additional assistance.