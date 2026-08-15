FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Saints-Jaguars, NFL preseason, MLB on Saturday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. There are plenty of ways to bet on sports on Saturday, with seven preseason games, 15 MLB contests and three WNBA games. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

Most starters don't play in the first preseason game, so the narratives of Travis Etienne Jr. going up against his former team don't hold much value when the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints play on Saturday. The Jaguars exploded to the AFC South division title in Liam Coen's first season and hope to build on that in his second year, while Kellen Moore tries to parlay last year's strong finish for New Orleans into a playoff berth this season. Key players on both sides won't be suiting up, but there's a possibility fans see Saints rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson in action. The Saints are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total is 35.5.

The Minnesota Lynx, who have won 13 of their last 14 games and are already in the WNBA playoffs, get a great opportunity to test themselves when they take on the defending champions Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. The Lynx have been buoyed by rookie Olivia Miles and the return of Napheesa Collier, while the Aces are in a bit of a funk. They're 3-3 in their last six games, but they've won three of the last four WNBA titles for a reason. A'ja Wilson, the MVP frontrunner, leads a veteran core that knows getting into the playoffs is all that matters to have a shot at winning. At FanDuel, the Lynx are favored by 2.5 points. Bet on Saturday's NFL preseason and WNBA games at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. Users who need more assistance can find contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on FanDuel's platforms.