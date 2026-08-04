FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Skubal's debut in Dodgers-Cubs, MLB on Tuesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Sports fans will get to see an early litmus test for one of the biggest MLB trade deadline deals when Tarik Skubal makes his Los Angeles Dodgers debut on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

Skubal won three of his five starts in July and looked more like the two-time AL Cy Young winner during the month. He had a 2.03 ERA in five starts, allowing only seven runs across 31 innings. He will be tasked with trying to shut down a Cubs offense that exploded for 10 runs in Monday's series opener after scoring just six runs across three games against the Yankees. Chicago is giving the ball to Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in 53% of simulations for an "A" grade.

The Golden State Valkyries beat the Toronto Tempo by 18 points two days ago, and the two teams will square off once again on Tuesday night in the Bay Area. Golden State is one of the top teams in the WNBA this season behind a lockdown defense, while Toronto has struggled to find its footing as an expansion franchise. The Valkyries are 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total is set at 169.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Tuesday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel. The company provides responsible gaming tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts to help users, while also providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on their platforms.