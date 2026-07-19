FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Spain vs. Argentina, Messi, 2026 World Cup final

Sports fans can wager on Spain vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday by claiming the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens. Both clubs are looking to become the first multi-time winners since the turn of the century, while Lionel Messi and Argentina will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back championships. Spain is a -160 favorite. Click here sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

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Spain vs. Argentina betting preview

Spain, who were pre-tournament favorites to win the World Cup, knocked off France in the semifinal after Les Bleus overtook La Furia Roja as title favorites. Spain have only allowed one goal in this competition and their attack appears to be improving. Argentina have scored at least two goals in every World Cup match and have been able to rescue their tournament time and time again during the knockout round. Their most recent comeback came at the expense of England. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes Under 2.5 goals for this final, while expert Martin Green is backing Spain on the money line at -160 to spoil Argentina's miraculous run. Bet on Spain vs. Argentina at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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