FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Switzerland vs. Colombia, World Cup 2026 Tuesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5 per day for five days. The winner Switzerland vs. Colombia at 4 p.m. ET will face Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals. Sign up for for FanDuel here and get your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets on Tuesday:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday World Cup betting preview

SportsLine expert Matt Severance is looking at Under 2.5 goals when Switzerland take on Colombia in the last Round of 16 match of the tournament. "Colombia is unbeaten in seven straight World Cup games. It has outscored foes 10-2 in those and kept a whopping five clean sheets -- including three straight entering Tuesday. It has allowed a single goal this year," he says.

"The Swiss have totaled nine goals in this tournament, but they haven't allowed more than one goal in any match and all three allowed beyond the 50th minute." Bet on the 2026 World Cup and more at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, including using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits. Those looking for additional resources can find them on FanDuel's platforms, along with contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET.