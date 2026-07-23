FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Tigers-Royals, MLB betting on Thursday

It's a light slate for sports fans on Thursday, but fans can still claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Baseball dominates Thursday night's schedule, while the 3M Open golf tournament continues Friday. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Thursday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

Two potential trade deadline sellers will meet on Thursday when the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers. It'll be Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93 ERA) taking the mound for Kansas City in what looks to be a bullpen game for the Royals, while the Tigers will roll with Troy Melton (5-1, 1.80 ERA). With Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize potentially being on the move at the deadline, Melton's emergence as a starter could make that decision easier for Detroit. The Tigers are -230 favorites, while the Royals are +190. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Tigers winning in 67% of simulations. Bet on Thursday's MLB games at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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