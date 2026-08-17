FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for White Sox vs. Cubs, MLB betting, WNBA on Monday

If you're looking to get into sports betting on Monday, you can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after betting $5+ for five days. Those interested in MLB betting can take in 11 games on Monday, while those more keen to bet on WNBA can focus on a lone showdown between the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries. According to the latest WNBA odds at FanDuel, the Valkyries are favored by 6.5 points at home against the Wings. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Crosstown Classic returns with the Chicago White Sox facing the Chicago Cubs, but this time the action is at Wrigley Field. Both the White Sox and Cubs are looking to make the playoffs, and if they do, it'll be just the fourth instance of this happening in MLB history. Trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA) will go for the White Sox, while Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74 ERA) gets the call for the Cubs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has these teams going Over 8 runs in 57.6% of simulations.

Both the Wings and Valkyries should make the playoffs, but this will be a good litmus test for each team. The Wings have one of the better offenses in the league behind Paige Bueckers, while the Valkyries boast the league's top defense. Golden State has won five games in a row, while Dallas has struggled a bit with just three wins in their last 10 games. The Valkyries are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total comes in at 162.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Monday's MLB and WNBA games:

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