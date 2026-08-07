FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for White Sox-Guardians, MLB, WNBA on Friday

The sports schedule is jam-packed for Friday, and fans can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. There is a full 15-game MLB schedule featuring Guardians vs. White Sox and Braves vs. Yankees, plus three WNBA games, golf, and numerous other sports betting options. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Friday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer before you make any wagers on the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting apps, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

There are several critical series in MLB starting Friday, and the biggest might be the Guardians heading to Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field to start their three-game series. Chicago leads the AL Central by three games over Cleveland and will be glad to be home after being swept in three games in Boston. The Guardians saw struggles of their own in their three-game series with the Mets, with a 13-6 New York victory Thursday finishing a sweep. It is expected to be a battle of left-handed starters, with rookie Parker Messick (8-6, 2.57 ERA) set to go for the Guardians and Noah Schultz (3-8, 5.82) penciled in as the White Sox starter. The Guardians are -138 favorites, while the White Sox are +126 to cover the 1.5-run spread. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,0000 times, has Chicago covering 69% of the time.

Another key series is an interleague matchup between the Braves and Yankees in New York. Atlanta entered Thursday's games with an 8.5-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East, while the Yankees were 4.5 behind the Rays. New York has lost five of its past eight games, including two of three to the Cardinals this week, and they'll send out left-hander Max Fried (4-3, 3.12 ERA) to try to right the ship. The Braves, who have won eight in a row, are expecting to counter with Chris Sale (12-6, 2.08). Atlanta is a -134 favorite. The model has Atlanta winning at a 70% rate. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Friday's MLB games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel, and users can access plenty of responsible gaming tools like using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits. FanDuel provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users who require additional assistance.