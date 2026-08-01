FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Yankees-Cubs, MLB, WNBA on Saturday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. Sports fans looking to make bets on Saturday can target 15 MLB games and two WNBA contests. Before making your wagers, be sure to take a look at Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

Max Fried (4-3, 3.23 ERA) has pitched twice since the All-Star break, and while the Yankees have won both games, the pitcher has gotten mixed results. He delivered five scoreless innings against the Pirates but then gave up five hits and three runs in three innings against the White Sox. On Saturday, Fried and the Yankees face a Cubs team which has been heating up of late. Chicago will give the ball to David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in more than 50% of simulations.

The New York Liberty have made two of the last three WNBA Finals but find themselves in the middle of the league standings as the calendar flips to August. On Saturday, they'll face the club which bounced them in the first round a year ago in the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury have won three in a row but could potentially make a trade ahead of Sunday's deadline in a rebuilding effort. At FanDuel, New York is a 2.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 176.5. Bet on Yankees-Cubs, Liberty-Mercury and more at FanDuel on Saturday to get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously. Users should always set betting limits, take timeouts when needed and exhibit good judgement when making wagers. For those needing more assistance, FanDuel provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms.