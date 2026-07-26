FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Yankees-Phillies, MLB betting picks on Sunday

There are 15 MLB games on the docket for Sunday, and sports fans can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Most of the action takes place during the day, but the headliner matchup will see the Yankees battle the Phillies in primetime. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Sunday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions for this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA) on Sunday, but the pitcher has not won a start since the last day of May. Warren did get credited with a hold in his last appearance against the Pirates, but he's hoping for a strong outing here. The Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.71 ERA), who is coming off an average showing against the Dodgers where he surrendered three runs in 5 ⅓ innings. The Yankees are going for the sweep on Sunday Night Baseball after winning 1-0 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday. The SportsLine model has New York covering the +1.5-run spread in 64% of simulations, and they are winning 42% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Yankees-Phillies and more MLB at FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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