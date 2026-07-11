FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Argentina-Switzerland, UFC 329 on Saturday

The final four at the 2026 World Cup will be filled after Argentina takes on Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET. The winner will face England in a Wednesday semifinal. Sports fans can wager on that match and more, including UFC 329 on Paramount+, with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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Saturday betting preview

Argentina have survived some scares, but they are the defending champions and have Lionel Messi on their side. La Albiceleste went down 2-0 against Egypt, but Messi and Co. rallied in the final 15 minutes to pull out the victory. Messi scored his eighth goal and is tied with France's Kylian Mbappe in a thrilling Golden Boot race. He also has some help, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez both capable scorers. The Swiss aren't loaded with scorers, but Breel Embolo has had a hand in 14 goals in his past 17 international appearances. The team will miss young star Johan Manzambi, who is expected to be sidelined. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is expecting a lot from Messi, backing him to score a goal and get off more than three shots. The Argentines are -145 favorites, with the Swiss +500 underdogs and the 90-minute draw priced at +240. Bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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