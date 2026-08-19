There are 15 games on the MLB slate for Wednesday, Aug. 19, and there's also a huge WNBA matchup on the docket for sports fans looking to get into sports betting. If you're trying to make wagers on Wednesday's games, check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5+ for five days. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

For the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best betting apps, visit the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Toronto Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games to move to a half-game back of the final AL wild card spot, and they'll try to keep their hot run going on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have a five-game lead for the division but have cooled off slightly after rattling off nine wins in a row to begin the month. Max Scherzer (1-5, 6.59 ERA) will go for the defending AL champions, while the Rays give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (12-5, 2.78 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Tampa Bay winning in 67% of simulations.

The WNBA's top two teams match up on Wednesday with the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries facing off in the Bay Area. Minnesota has a three-game lead on Golden State in the standings and has won four in a row, while the Valkyries have rattled off six straight victories. At FanDuel, the Lynx are 1.5-point favorites and the total is 164.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games:

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