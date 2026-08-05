FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Diamondbacks-Padres, MLB, WNBA on Wednesday

Sports fans can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days at one of the best sports betting apps. Wednesday's games include a full MLB slate and four WNBA contests. Tonight's marquee matchups in the MLB include Cardinals vs. Yankees (7:05 p.m. ET), White Sox vs. Red Sox (7:10 p.m.) and Diamondbacks vs. Padres (9:40 p.m.) Click here to get started at FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

Tarik Skubal's debut was the talk of Tuesday, but his former teammate Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for his new NL West team in the Padres. San Diego has won eight of its last 10 games and is looking to catch Arizona in the wild card race, with the Diamondbacks holding the final spot at the moment. Arizona will give the ball to Mitch Bratt (0-1, 5.23 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Diamondbacks to keep this close. Arizona covers the run line in 68% of simulations.

The Washington Mystics have won four games in a row heading into Wednesday's showdown with the Dallas Wings, who are one of the best teams in the WNBA behind second-year star Paige Bueckers and a vastly improved Jessica Shepard. Washington has its own dynamic duo with Sonia Citron and Shakira Austin. The Wings are 2.5-point favorites for this game at FanDuel and the total is set at 166.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those requiring further assistance.