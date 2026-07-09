FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for France vs. Morocco in World Cup 2026 on Thursday

Sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5 per day for five days, and the 2026 World Cup is back in play Thursday. Kylian Mbappe and a loaded France side will take on Morocco at 4 p.m. ET in a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal. Les Bleus, the 2018 champions who are seeking a third straight berth in the World Cup final, are -430 favorites to advance to the semifinals and -175 favorites on the 90-minute money line at FanDuel. There are also MLB games, golf and many other sports betting options on Thursday. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

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6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

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Thursday betting preview

France are the +180 favorites to win the 2026 World Cup behind a strong attack led by Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and a host of other talented young players. Les Bleus also have been strong on the back end, allowing two goals in five matches. They have scored 14, with half coming from Mbappe and Michael Olise setting up five goals. With his seven goals, Mbappe is one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. Saturday's 1-0 victory against Paraguay was the first match at the 2026 World Cup where France failed to score at least three goals. Morocco have outscored their opponents 10-4, with their most impressive results a 1-1 draw with Brazil and a victory over the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach this point. France is a -175 favorite to win in regulation and -430 to advance. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing France on the 90-minute money line. Sign up now at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more on France vs. Morocco:

Seven of Thursday's MLB matchups are in the evening, and the Marlins will try for a fifth straight victory when they host the Mariners. Miami is up to a tie with the Phillies for second in the NL East, just three games behind the Braves, after a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night. Few teams in the majors have been as good at home as the Marlins, who are 30-17 at loanDepot Park. It will be a battle of right-handers, with Seattle sending out Bryce Miller (4-2, 1.71 ERA) and the Marlins countering with Janson Junk (3-5, 4.80). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a rare 'A' grade on Miami on the money line, as they win in 53% of its simulations as +112 underdogs. Bet on MLB, WNBA, the 2026 World Cup and more at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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