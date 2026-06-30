FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for France-Sweden, Mexico-Ecuador, 2026 World Cup

Sports fans looking to wager on the 2026 World Cup can check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens with a $5+ wager on any of Tuesday's games. There are three more Round of 32 matches beginning with Ivory Coast vs. Norway at 1 p.m. ET and concluding with co-hosts Mexico facing Ecuador at 9 p.m. ET. Back-to-back finalists France are also in action, taking on Sweden in the late afternoon window. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup wagers:

For more information and the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

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Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Kylian Mbappe grabbed most of the headlines after two braces to start the World Cup, but Ousmane Dembele has joined the Golden Boot conversation after a hat trick against Norway in the final group stage game. Mbappe and Dembele are the biggest stars in a France attack which has produced at least three goals in each game. SportsLine expert Martin Green notes this, saying "Les Blues could run riot against a leaky Swedish defense." He's taking France against the spread in this game.

Ecuador's defensive chops will be tested Tuesday night when they enter Estadio Azteca, a place where Mexico have not lost a World Cup game to date. El Tri have some great momentum from the group stage and will be motivated by a racous crowd, which could see their team play a Round of 16 game at Azteca as well should Mexico advance. SportsLine expert Matt Severance says the atmosphere should be electric and is taking Mexico draw no bet. He notes Mexico are the only team to not concede yet at the World Cup. Wager on France-Sweden, Mexico-Ecuador and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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