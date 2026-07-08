FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for MLB, WNBA, golf on Wednesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5 per day for five days. While the World Cup has a day off, bettors still have plenty on their plates with a full MLB schedule, three WNBA contests and the Scottish Open set to tee off early Thursday morning. Between all those events and the World Cup's quarterfinals set to begin on Thursday, there's no shortage of options at FanDuel. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies are just two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings, but the Fightin's could have some trouble gaining ground on Wednesday when they take on the Cincinnati Reds. First-time All-Star Chase Burns will get the start for the Reds. The young right-hander has been brilliant this season, pitching to a 2.40 ERA and 10-1 record. The Phillies are starting Alan Rangel, and they are +120 underdogs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Philadelphia covering 66% of the time.

The Indiana Fever visit Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Indiana (12-8) has won seven of its last 10 games and now leads the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix (8-14) is second to last in the West. Caitlin Clark is listed as probable for Wednesday's game despite nursing a back injury, while Aliyah Boston is questionable. The Fever are 5.5-point favorites at FanDuel.

Bet on MLB, the WNBA, the 2026 World Cup and more at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, including using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits. Those looking for additional resources can find them on FanDuel's platforms, along with contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET.