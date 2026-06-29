FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Netherlands vs. Morocco, 2026 World Cup knockouts

The 2026 World Cup has two more knockout games on tap for Monday, and new bettors can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens with a $5+ wager. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your bet reset tokens when you place World Cup wagers:

The final match on Monday's World Cup schedule features Netherlands vs. Morocco at 9 p.m. ET. The Netherlands are -144 to advance to the next round, while Morocco is priced at +118 to advance.

For more information, check out our FanDuel promo code review page and see the offer's full terms and conditions.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Netherlands vs. Morocco looks like it could be one of the best games of the entire World Cup. Both teams are stuffed with talent and have produced breakout stars in the Oranje's Brian Brobbey and the Atlas Lions' Ismael Saibari, who have both scored three goals. With talented midfields and defensive stars (Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi) in both squads, expect a barnburner. SportsLine's Brandt Sutton is on the Over.

Wager on Netherlands-Morocco and more World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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