FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Rangers-Rays, Wings-Dream on Wednesday

Thanks to a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, there are 16 games on the MLB schedule and two contests on the WNBA slate for Wednesday, July 29. Sports fans looking to wager on these games and more should take a look at the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of the offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

Both the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays are holding on for their respective division leads as they continue their series on Wednesday. The Rangers won Tuesday's game 4-1 and will send MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.82 ERA) to the bump on Wednesday, while the Rays roll with Casey Legumina (2-2, 3.95 ERA) as the opener for this contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Rays winning in 57% of simulations.

The Dream made a big offseason move to acquire Angel Reese from the Sky, and Atlanta has won three in a row heading into Wednesday's clash with Dallas. The Wings have won seven of their last 10 games behind great play from Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard, while No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd continues to grow into a bigger role. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite for this contest at FanDuel, and the total is set at 181.5. Bet on Rangers-Rays, Dream-Wings and more at FanDuel on Wednesday to get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

Users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools when gaming at FanDuel, ranging from setting betting activity alerts to using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel offers contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for those needing more assistance.