FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Spain vs. Belgium in 2026 World Cup on Friday

The quarterfinal round continues at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, July 10, with pre-tournament favorites Spain taking on Belgium. The winner of this game will meet France in the semifinal. Sports fans can wager on this game and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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Friday betting preview

Belgium looked disappointing after drawing their first two matches but the European side have found something over their last three games. They've managed to come back from a multi-goal deficit as well but this is a different test. Spain have yet to allow a goal at this tournament, and they'll be the best attack Belgium have dealt with so far. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing La Furia Roja, noting they are on a 36-match unbeaten streak. Spain is -170 to win in regulation and -375 to advance.

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The MLB All-Star break is nearly here, and the Chicago White Sox have been the biggest surprise of the season, competing for the AL Central title. They're set to get a big boost on Friday as Munetaka Murakami is expected to return to the lineup after a stint on the IL. Murakami and Chicago will face Aaron Civale (5-6, 5.10 ERA), who has lost his last four starts for the Athletics. Sean Burke (5-4, 3.56 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the A's covering at a 70% rate.

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