FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for USA-Bosnia, Senegal-Belgium at 2026 World Cup

It's a huge day for American soccer fans as the USMNT is back in action at the 2026 World Cup, and bettors can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens with a $5+ wager on USA vs. Bosnia or any other games on Wednesday. Belgium vs. Senegal is at 4 p.m. before USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina is at 8 p.m., meaning there are two more matches' worth of World Cup bets to make. Get started at FanDuel to obtain your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets:

For more information and the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun should both be back in action on Wednesday, as Pulisic seems to have recovered well enough from his calf injury and Balogun no longer has to worry about a second yellow card earning him a one-game suspension. The presensce of the two stars at the top of the American attack should spell trouble for Bosnia. Mauricio Pochettino's lineup should also include other players like Tyler Adams and Chris Richards, who also missed the Turkiye match like Balogun to ensure they wouldn't be suspended. USA is a -600 favorite to advance, with Bosnia at +410. Two SportsLine experts are on either side of the spread for this match.

It was a rocky group stage for Senegal, who needed to run up a 5-0 score on Iraq to advance to the knockout stage after losing to both France and Norway. Senegal are a talented team and should be better than what they showed in those first two matches. Belgium could be an ideal opponent, as the Belgians looked stagnant in their first two matches -- both low-scoring draws -- before they beat up on New Zealand. A dynamic Senegalese team could spell trouble. Two SportsLine experts are on the Over. Wager on USA-Bosnia, Belgium-Senegal and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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