Tuesday features four NBA games, perfect for claiming the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Tuesday's NBA schedule is highlighted by a pair of potential postseason previews with Cavaliers vs. Magic and Nuggets vs. Suns. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) host the Orlando Magic (38-33) at 8 p.m. ET. The Magic are coming off a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on Monday, losing their fifth straight game, while the Cavaliers have won three straight, most recently defeating the Pelicans, 111-106, on Saturday. Cleveland's newly formed star guard tandem of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are both off the injury report, with Mitchell coming off a 27-point game and Harden scoring 36 in the contest before.

Shortly after Magic vs. Cavaliers concludes, the Phoenix Suns (40-32) host the Denver Nuggets (44-28) at 11 p.m. ET in a Western Conference clash. The Suns are currently the seventh seed in the West, 3.5 games out of cracking the top six to bypass the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Nuggets are looking for a solid enough end to stay in the top six and possibly improve their postseason seeding. Nikola Jokic is averaging another triple-double for Denver, leading the NBA in rebounds (12.6 per game) and assists (10.6 per game).

For NBA betting, the Cavaliers are 10-point favorites and the Nuggets are 5-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at FanDuel. Also on Tuesday, the New York Knicks (-8.5) host the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Knicks entering on a six-game winning streak. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.