Tuesday features an 11-game NBA slate as well as plenty of college basketball, creating ample contests to claim the newest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Boston's Jayson Tatum (Achilles) will play his third game for Celtics vs. Spurs at 8 p.m. ET as San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the over/under at 221.5. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Jayson Tatum has scored 15 and 20 points in his two games back from his torn Achilles last year, playing 27 minutes in both contests. He's aided Boston to a pair of double-digit victories, as the six-time NBA All-Star isn't showing much rust in his comeback. The Celtics had one of the best records in the NBA even with Tatum out, and his return makes Boston unquestioned championship contenders. The Celtics take on another team with title aspirations on Tuesday, traveling to play the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics are 43-21, while the Spurs are 47-17 in a potential NBA Finals preview set for 8 p.m. ET.

For NBA betting, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Tuesday features a jam-packed 11-game NBA slate, with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at 11 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs at FanDuel, despite coming off a 110-97 win over the Knicks on Sunday. Other intriguing Tuesday NBA contests feature Raptors vs. Rockets (-4.5), Suns (-1.5) vs. Bucks and Hornets (-3) vs. Trail Blazers. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

Four more teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, highlighted by No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara in the WCC Championship Game at 9 p.m. ET. Gonzaga has won 13 of the last 17 WCC tournaments, including three of the last four. Gonzaga (29-3) defeated Oregon State, 65-56, before Santa Clara (26-7) knocked off No. 21 Saint Mary's, 76-71, in the other semifinal. Gonzaga won both head-to-head meetings this year while going 16-2 in the conference.

For college basketball betting, Gonzaga is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The CAA championship takes place at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network with Hofstra vs. Monmouth. Hofstra (23-10) is coming off a 68-65 overtime victory over Towson with a 3-pointer by Preston Edmead with 0.3 seconds left on Monday night. Monmouth (19-14) defeated Campbell, 74-64, on Monday. Hofstra won both meetings against Monmouth this season and is favored by 4.5 points on Tuesday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.