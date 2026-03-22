Sunday features a lighter five-game NBA slate, perfect for claiming the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Superstars such as Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum are expected to take the court, with Celtics vs. Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET as the highlight of the slate. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET. Jaylen Brown has continued his scoring dominance, even with Jayson Tatum's return, and Boston enters as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards (knee), but they remain a capable, dangerous offense.

The Celtics are 24-10 straight-up at home this season, but 17-17 against the spread. The Timberwolves are 19-15 straight-up on the road, but only 14-20 ATS.

The Celtics are favored by 9.5 points in the latest NBA odds at FanDuel. Sunday NBA action also features Wizards vs. Knicks (-20) and Raptors vs. Suns (+1.5) for NBA betting. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.