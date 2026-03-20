The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Friday provides another strong NBA slate with 12 teams and multiple stars in action, including Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets against Scottie Barnes and the Raptors. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Friday features a six-game NBA slate, including the Denver Nuggets hosting the Toronto Raptors. The Nuggets (42-28) are coming off a surprising 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies, but they return to Denver where in their last home game, the Nuggets defeated the 76ers by 28 points. Nikola Jokic finished one assist shy of his fifth triple-double over the last six games on Wednesday. He leads the NBA in rebounds (12.6 per game) and assists (10.5) and ranks seventh in scoring at 28.2 points per game. The Raptors (39-29) have won three straight games and are coming off a 30-point win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Also on Friday, the Houston Rockets (41-27) will host the Atlanta Hawks (38-31) at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Rockets coming off back-to-back home losses to the Lakers. Houston (41-27) remains at home for Friday. The Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 11 straight games.

Tonight also features a New York vs. New York matchup with the Brooklyn Nets hosting the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks have won 13 straight games against the Nets, including a 120-66 final in their most recent matchup on Jan. 21.

For NBA betting, the Nuggets are 7-point favorites over the Raptors in the latest Friday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 238.5. The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites against the Hawks and the Knicks are 17.5-point favorites against the Nets. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.