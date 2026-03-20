Friday features a six-game NBA slate, providing multiple ways to take advantage of the newest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Friday features NBA contests such as the Warriors vs. Pistons, Hawks vs. Raptors and Raptors vs. Nuggets. The Hawks are peaking at the right time, winning 11 straight games. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Both the Warriors and Pistons will be without their star point guards on Friday, as Stephen Curry (knee) remains out, and Thursday featured shocking news of Detroit star Cade Cunningham dealing with a collapsed lung. The Pistons (50-19) have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and they play the second half of a back-to-back after a 117-95 win over the Wizards on Thursday without Cunningham. The Warriors (33-36) are 1-6 over their last seven games.

Friday also features Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in action against the Toronto Raptors. The Nuggets are home, but that doesn't necessarily mean a significant advantage, as Denver is 19-13 straight-up and 16-16 against the spread. The Raptors are 18-15 ATS on the road this season. Jokic had 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in an upset loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

For NBA betting, the Pistons are 4.5-point favorites and the Nuggets are 7-point favorites over the Raptors in the latest Friday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Also on Friday, the Knicks take on the Nets in one of the most lopsided head-to-head matchups in recent NBA history, with the Knicks winning 13 straight games matchups, including a 54-point victory on Jan. 21. The Knicks are 18.5-point favorites at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.