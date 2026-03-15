The all-new FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Selection Sunday takes place tonight for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, but before then, five more conference champions will be crowned. Sunday also features a seven-game NBA slate, including Warriors vs. Knicks (-14.5) at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The seven-game Sunday NBA slate is filled with teams that will be going on to play in the postseason, including a few matchups of teams that could face one another on quests toward making the finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 1 p.m. ET in a matchup of two of the most exciting guards in the NBA in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. The Thunder are favored by 8.5 points at FanDuel. Sunday also features Donovan Mitchell and James Harden for the Cavaliers against the Mavericks and Cade Cunningham for the Pistons against the Raptors in 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Sunday night slate includes the New York Knicks hosting the Golden State Warriors from Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are one of the best home teams in the NBA at 23-9 in New York, while the Warriors struggle on the road at 13-19. The Knicks are 21-11 against the spread at home, while the Thunder are 14-18 ATS on the road this season. For NBA betting, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Sunday NBA odds at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Sunday college basketball betting preview

Sunday features the final five conference championship games for automatic spots in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, highlighted by No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 18 Purdue in the Big Ten championship game at 3:30 p.m. ET. Michigan defeated Purdue, 91-80, on the road on Feb. 17 in their only meeting this season. Michigan is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Sunday college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sunday also features other big-time conference championship matchups, including No. 22 Vanderbilt vs. No. 17 Arkansas in the SEC final at 1 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt, which defeated No. 4 Florida in the semifinal, is a 2.5-point favorite. Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt handily during the regular season, 93-68, though. The Atlantic 10 champ will also be crowned on Sunday with Dayton vs. VCU in a 1 p.m. ET matchup. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.