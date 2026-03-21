Saturday features a 10-game NBA slate, creating multiple games to take advantage of the newest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. With two-thirds of the league in action, many of the biggest stars are available as options for NBA player props. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Orlando Magic host the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the standout contests from the Saturday slate, with the Lakers seeming to be a team coming into their own in recent weeks. The Lakers have won eight straight, and they remain in Florida following their 134-126 victory over the Heat on Thursday, led by Luka Doncic's 60 points. The Lakers have surged up the Western Conference standings, currently the third seed behind the Thunder and Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Magic are fighting to remain out of the NBA Play-In Tournament by keeping a top-six spot in the East. The races for the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds could go down to the final day of the season, making every game important for Orlando. The Magic are 7-3 over their last 10 games, but they are coming off a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

For NBA betting, the Lakers are favored by 3.5 points in a 7 p.m. ET contest in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel. Saturday also features the Houston Rockets hosting the Miami Heat, with the Rockets looking to also hold onto their top-six spot in the West. The Rockets are favored by 2 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.