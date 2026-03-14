Some of the nation's biggest conferences crown champions on Saturday, including the Big 12, Big East and ACC, providing high-caliber competition to utilize the current FanDuel promo code, which gives up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Saturday night also features a top NBA contest with Lakers vs. Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Lakers and Nuggets meet for the second time in less than 10 days, this time in Los Angeles on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers, 120-113, in Denver on March 5. Two of the top international players in the NBA go head-to-head on Saturday in Nikola Jokic vs. Luka Doncic, who are also two of the best offensive players in the world, regardless of nationality. The Lakers and Nuggets split their first two games of the season, both coming in Denver, but the Nuggets won three of four in Los Angeles over the prior two regular seasons. The Nuggets also defeated the Lakers in five games in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

For NBA betting, the Nuggets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Earlier on Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs host the surging Charlotte Hornets at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are favored by 6 points at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

Champions for the Big 12, Big East and ACC will be crowned on Saturday, and although these aren't win-or-go-home games for any of the six for berths to the NCAA Tournament, it's still a big-time accomplishment for the victors. No. 6 UConn plays No. 13 St. John's at 6:30 p.m. ET in the rubber match after each team won on their home court this season. And although the Big East Tournament final is technically on a neutral site, it's also on what equates to St. John's home floor of Madison Square Garden. St. John's defeated UConn, 81-72, at MSG on Feb. 6. However, UConn then won by 32 points on its home floor on Feb. 25.

For college basketball betting, UConn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at FanDuel. Also on Saturday night, No. 2 Arizona (-2.5) takes on No. 5 Houston in the Big 12 final at 6 p.m. ET, and No. 10 Virginia plays No. 1 Duke (-8.5) at 8:30 p.m. ET in the ACC Tournament final. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.