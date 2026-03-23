Monday features a jam-packed 10-game NBA slate, the perfect time to take advantage of the current FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Luka Doncic is eligible to play in Lakers vs. Pistons after having his 16th technical foul of the season rescinded. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NBA betting preview

Given the way the Lakers have been playing lately, it's not outrageous to call the Lakers vs. Pistons a possible NBA Finals preview. The Lakers have won nine straight games and are third in the Western Conference at 46-25. Luka Doncic has been on a tear, scoring at least 30 points in nine straight games. He's averaging 44.3 points per game over his last three games, raising his NBA-leading scoring average to 33.4 points per game this season. The Pistons (51-19) remain without Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung), but they are 2-0 during his absence.

Monday's 10-game NBA slate has plenty of quality matchups, including the Miami Heat hosting the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have the second-best record in the West at 53-18, while the Heat are likely looking at an Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at 38-33 for ninth in the conference. The Heat are on a four-game losing streak after a seven-game winning streak.

For NBA betting, the Lakers are 2-point favorites and the Spurs are 5-point favorites in the latest Monday NBA odds at FanDuel. Other intriguing Monday NBA matchups include Rockets (-8) vs. Bulls, Warriors (-2.5) vs. Mavericks and Bucks vs. Clippers (-13). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.