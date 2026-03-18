For the second time in three days, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will go head-to-head for Lakers vs. Rockets in Houston, providing a top NBA contest to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Wednesday's nine-game NBA schedule also features matchups like Celtics vs. Warriors and Raptors vs. Bulls. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Lakers defeated the Rockets,100-92, in Houston on Monday, and they'll play in Texas again on Wednesday for the second game in three days. On Monday, Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 36 points, increasing his NBA-leading scoring average to 32.9 points per game this season. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in six straight games, including 51 points against the Bulls on Thursday.

Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant were held to 18 points on Monday, as the two future Hall of Famers square off again in what you would expect to be better scoring performances for both. They've had plenty of battles throughout their elite careers, and they could be on a path to another postseason meeting. Durant had seven turnovers on Monday, a number you'd imagine he decreases on Wednesday in a 9:30 p.m. ET start.

For NBA betting, the Rockets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other intriguing Wednesday NBA matchups feature the Warriors vs. Celtics (-12) and Raptors (-7.5) vs. Bulls. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.