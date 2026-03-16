Monday provides plenty of chances to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. The eight-game NBA slate includes pivotal Western Conference showdowns like Lakers vs. Rockets and Spurs vs. Clippers. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The eight-game NBA slate features multiple potential Western Conference playoff previews, with the Houston Rockets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Clippers hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET. The Rockets (41-25) have been consistently inconsistent lately, alternating wins and losses in each of their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Lakers (42-25) have won five straight games and are coming off a wild 127-125 overtime win over the Nuggets on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored 30 points, including the winner with 0.5 seconds left.

Shortly after Lakers vs. Rockets, the Spurs (49-18) and Clippers will square off. The Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last few months, improving their record to 34-33 despite a 6-21 start. Los Angeles is coming off a 118-109 loss to the Kings, but they've still won seven of their last nine games.

For NBA betting, the Rockets are 2.5-point favorites and the Spurs are favored by 9.5 in the latest Monday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is doubtful for the Clippers, leading to the wide point spread. Leonard has been on a roll lately, scoring at least 28 points in seven straight games. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.