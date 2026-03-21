The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000, and Saturday features another rich NBA slate to take advantage of this offer. With matchups such as Lakers vs. Magic, Heat vs. Rockets and Warriors vs. Hawks, Saturday is an ideal time to take advantage of this promotion. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

We are less than a month away from the start of the NBA playoffs, and LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers are putting together the pieces to be a force come the postseason. Los Angeles looks to continue its impressive play on Saturday on the road against the Orlando Magic in a 7 p.m. ET contest. The Lakers have won eight straight, and they remain in Florida following their 134-126 victory over the Heat on Thursday. The Magic are shortly removed from their own seven-game winning streak, however, they have lost three straight and remain in a fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The final game of Saturday's 10-game NBA slate features the Phoenix Suns hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns had a four-game winning streak earlier in the month, only to drop their last four games. However, the Bucks are 2-12 over their last 14 games.

For NBA betting, the Lakers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel. The Suns are 11.5-point favorites on a Saturday slate with plenty of larger spreads, which, if you like betting underdogs, means there is a potential to find some value in the 10-game NBA slate. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.