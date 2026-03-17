The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000, and Tuesday provides plenty of games to take advantage of this promotion. Western Conference powers like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will take the court against the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively, as Tuesday basketball betting options. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The three teams with the shortest odds to win the Western Conference at FanDuel Sportsbook all take the court on Tuesday, creating the chance to see studs like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) and Nikola Jokic (Nuggets). The Thunder travel east to take on the Orlando Magic, while the Nuggets host the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are without Joel Embiid (oblique) and Tyrese Maxey (finger), making it no surprise that the Nuggets are 16-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Also on Tuesday, the Thunder are 9.5-point favorites against the Magic, while the Spurs are 13.5-point favorites against the Kings for NBA betting at FanDuel. The Spurs are playing the second half of a back-to-back after a 119-115 win over the Clippers on Monday.

One of the most competitive games of the evening could be the Minnesota Timberwolves (-4) hosting the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET. The Suns are 6-3 over their last nine games, while the Timberwolves are 1-4 over their last five contests following a five-game winning streak. Minnesota holds a two-game lead over the Suns for the No. 6 seed in the NBA playoff picture, making this a key contest. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.