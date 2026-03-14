Championship Saturday takes place around college basketball today with ACC, Big East and Big 12 titles being awarded, providing top matchups to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Saturday also features a strong NBA matchup with Lakers vs. Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

If you are a fan of offensive superstars, Nuggets vs. Lakers in Los Angeles is the contest for you with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic going head-to-head at 8:30 p.m. ET. Jokic is a nightly triple-double threat, while Doncic is arguably the best pure scorer in the league. The Lakers and Nuggets play for the second time in less than a week-and-a-half, with Denver defeating Los Angeles, 120-113, at home on March 5 to even their season series at 1-1. The Nuggets ended the Lakers' season two years ago in a five-game playoff series. However, Doncic wasn't with the Lakers for that.

For NBA betting, the Nuggets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Saturday features a seven-game NBA slate, including the Miami Heat (-4.5) hosting the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET.. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

Champions for the Big 12, Big East and ACC will be crowned on Saturday, and although these aren't win-or-go-home games for any of the six for berths to the NCAA Tournament, it's still a big-time accomplishment for the victors. No. 6 UConn plays No. 13 St. John's at 6:30 p.m. ET in the rubber match after each team won on their home court this season. And although the Big East Tournament final is technically on a neutral site, it's also on what equates to St. John's home floor of Madison Square Garden. St. John's defeated UConn, 81-72, at MSG on Feb. 6. However, UConn then won by 32 points on its home floor on Feb. 25.

For college basketball betting, UConn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at FanDuel. Also on Saturday night, No. 2 Arizona (-1.5) takes on No. 5 Houston in the Big 12 final at 6 p.m. ET, and No. 10 Virginia plays No. 1 Duke (-6.5) at 8:30 p.m. ET in the ACC Tournament final. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.