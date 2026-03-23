The newest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000, and Monday features some of the biggest stars in the NBA to take advantage of this sportsbook promo. Monday's NBA schedule features stars such as Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama in action to provide online sports betting opportunities. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons (51-19) host the Los Angeles Lakers (46-25) in a matchup of two of the top teams in the NBA. The Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season, winning nine straight games, while the Pistons have continued to win even with Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) out. Detroit has won back-to-back games with Cunningham out and is 6-1 over its last seven games overall. The Pistons are 26-8 overall, but 16-18 against the spread at home this season.

Although he's a significant longshot to win the award, Luka Doncic is playing like an MVP at the moment. He's averaging 44.3 points per game over his last three games, including a 60-point performance, and the Lakers' point guard leads the NBA at 33.4 ppg this season. LeBron James is shortly removed from a Thursday triple-double against Miami, as he's still a top playmaker at 41 years old. Monday also features Spurs vs. Heat, with the Spurs at 53 wins this season and the Heat (38-33) currently on the wrong end of a wild up-and-down stretch, losing four straight after winning seven games in a row.

For NBA betting, the Lakers are 1.5-point favorites and the Spurs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Monday NBA odds at FanDuel. Other intriguing Monday NBA matchups include Rockets (-8.5) vs. Bulls, Warriors (-2.5) vs. Mavericks and Raptors (-10.5) vs. Jazz. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.