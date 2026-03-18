The newest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000, and plenty of the NBA's best take the court on Wednesday to capitalize on this offer. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic are some of the league's elite to factor into Wednesday NBA betting at FanDuel. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Celtics are 4-1 in the five games Jayson Tatum has played since making his return from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's postseason, as he hasn't shown much rust from nearly a full year off the court. The six-time All-Star is averaging 20 points per game, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last four games, as the Celtics prepare to host the Warriors on Wednesday with Tatum off the injury report. Golden State remains shorthanded with Stephen Curry (knee) out, but the Warriors hung with the Knicks in a 110-107 loss on Sunday before defeating the Wizards, 125-117, on Monday to begin their six-game road trip.

The Celtics (45-23) are 23-10 at home this season, but 16-17 against the spread in Boston. The Warriors are 9-6 ATS as an away underdog. They have also covered in five of their last six away games in general.

Also on Wednesday, the Rockets host the Lakers for the second time in three days, with the Lakers winning their last meeting, 100-92, on Monday. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 36 points, and LeBron James and Kevin Durant each scored 18 points. For NBA betting, the Celtics are favored by 12 points and the Rockets are favored by 2 points in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.