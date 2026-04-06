Monday's sports schedule is packed with pivotal matchups, making it the perfect time for new users to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, offering up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Five games are set to unfold in the NBA, including Knicks vs. Hawks and 76ers vs. Spurs, and the MLB regular season rolls on with 13 games, including Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, a rematch of last season's World Series. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your initial wager loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers in a cross-conference showdown at 8 p.m. ET. The Sixers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings with San Antonio. Philadelphia is 6-2 in its past eight meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference, but the 76ers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Spurs. On Monday, the Spurs are listed as 8.5-point favorites, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel. Other notable lines for point spread betting include Knicks vs. Hawks (-1.5) and Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets (-7.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Monday MLB betting preview

A rematch of last season's World Series is set to take place on Monday when the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays will trot out ace Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50), while the Dodgers are expected to counter with left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 6.75 ERA). According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Dodgers are -142 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Other lines include Rangers (-118) vs. Mariners, Braves (-172) at Angels and Phillies (-116) at Giants. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.